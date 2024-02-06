500,000 visit vaccine incentive website

The goal of the state's COVID-19 vaccination incentive program -- MO VIP -- is to encourage Missourians to consider receiving the inoculation.

According to state health officials, more than 500,000 people looked at the program's website in its first day.

Robert Knodell, acting director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, said in a video conference Thursday officials hope the $9 million program sparks interest across the state.

"We want there to be numerous winners across the state that will hopefully reach into all corners of the state, many communities and hopefully every county or almost every county," he said. "Our whole goal is to get Missourians to take another look at vaccination information, to give it some strong consideration, and 500,000 people looking at a website packed with factual information about vaccination ... that is a win already."

MO VIP will award $10,000 in cash or education savings account funds to 900 prize winners. Drawings for the cash prizes will begin Aug. 13 and end Oct. 8, with drawings every two weeks.

Missouri residents at least 12 years of age who have received at least one vaccine dose prior to the drawing date are eligible to enter the drawings at www.MOStopsCovid.com/win or by calling the state's COVID-19 hotline -- (877) 435-8411 -- between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Entrants will automatically be eligible for each drawing, unless they win one of the prizes.

The drawings will include winners in three color-coded groups: Red -- residents 18 and older who received at least one vaccine dose on or after July 21; White -- residents 18 and older who received at least one vaccine dose before July 21; and Blue -- residents age 12 to 17 who received at least one vaccine dose at any time. Each drawing will include 80 randomly selected winners from the Red and White groups and 20 from the Blue group. After the drawings and before officials announce the winners, officials will verify eligibility and vaccination status.

The prizes will be subject to state and federal income taxes.

For those winners younger than 18, the $10,000 prize will be placed in an education savings fund. When the winner turns 18, they will be able to use the funds tax-free for educational purposes or pay taxes on the prize and use the funds however they choose.