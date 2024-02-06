500 sign up for virus testing event in Cape

More than 500 people signed up to take a free COVID-19 community sampling test Friday at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau.

By pre-registration appointment only, the drive-up test was made available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

"My understanding is the (Missouri) Department of Health and Senior Services had a waiting list for the test," said Jane Wernsman, director of the Cape Girardeau Public Health Center.

COVID-19 testing uses the same test procedure as the flu -- the nasopharyngeal (or nasal) swab -- according to a DHSS news release.

Wernsman said a National Guardsman with health care training went to each motorist's car window wearing full personal protective equipment (PPE).

Kristen Arroyo, a private first class with the Missouri Army National Guard, works in personal protective equipment during free COVID-19 testing Friday, June 5, 2020, at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. The drive-up testing event was scheduled for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jacob Wiegand ~ jwiegand@semissourian.com

The swab resembles a long cotton-tipped swab and was inserted for 15 seconds into the nose to reach the cavity between the nose and the mouth and rotated several times.

The entire process, according to the director, took no more than 10 minutes.

Wernsman, whose agency helped supervise the test setup and acted as liaison between DHSS and the Guard, said the swab was placed into one nostril.

"(DHSS) tells me if a person's eyes begin to water, then (the application) was done correctly," Wernsman said.