50 years later: Locals recall historic moon landing

“I was a very young child at the time of the landing on the moon, but I do vividly recall the Apollo space missions that followed into the early 1970s. The Apollo missions were a time of incredible exploration and discovery. As a child, they were larger than life! The blastoffs and splashdowns were major news events that my family watched around our console television. The landing on the moon spawned a period of space exploration that really left so many of us with a sense of awe, enormous hope and possibility.”

Denise Lincoln

Denise Lincoln

Local historian

“I was 13. My most vivid memory is of my family — my parents and my two brothers — gathered around a small, fuzzy, black-and-white TV watching things unfold. It seemed like, as I reflect on it, it took longer and we kind of got bored waiting for everything to happen. I did look at a 1969 calendar and I think it was late afternoon on a Sunday, which would have made it logical for our family to have been home, been together, for us all to sit down and have a little bit of free time. We were able to shoehorn that in.”

Carlos Vargas-Aburto

Carlos Vargas-Aburto

Southeast Missouri State University president

“One of the things I wanted to do when I was young was actually be an astronaut. As a matter of fact, there was a point where I sent a letter to NASA when I was in Mexico. In return, I received eight or 10 books, very small books, but books that talked about space, medicine in space and biology in space. It was really exciting.

“So when the moon landing happened, my family and I were just glued to the television. It was very emotional. It’s very hard to describe in words what we were feeling; the idea that we’re seeing somebody literally on the moon, and find out that it is not made of cheese.

“It’s almost something that I wish we could have these days, because those kinds of things really bring people together. When you are doing things that appear to be bigger than you, it’s a humbling feeling.”

Jerry Ford

Jerry Ford

Local musician

“I had a big party at my apartment and probably had about 20 people there. We were all amazed at what happened and watched it pretty intensely in between a few adult beverages. The thing we all remember more than anything was not the fact that we went to the moon, but the fact that we were able to watch it. It was a technological marvel at the time to get there, but actually watching it happen was even more amazing.

“President Kennedy challenged the country to do something major, and it brought the whole country together, unlike what’s going on today.”

