5 wounded in shooting at large St. Louis gathering

ST. LOUIS -- Police are investigating a weekend shooting that wounded five people at a high school alumni bonfire in north St. Louis County.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported officers were called around 11:45 p.m. Saturday to the area where several hundred people had gathered for the Normandy High School alumni bonfire. Four men and one woman were wounded in the shooting.

St. Louis County authorities said the shooting happened after a disturbance between several people at the event.