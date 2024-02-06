All sections
NewsOctober 8, 2019

5 shot during high school alumni bonfire in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis County police say five people, including an officer, were shot during a high school alumni bonfire. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported police responded Saturday to the shooting at a bonfire for Normandy High School graduates. All five victims were taken to a hospital...

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis County police say five people, including an officer, were shot during a high school alumni bonfire.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported police responded Saturday to the shooting at a bonfire for Normandy High School graduates. All five victims were taken to a hospital.

St. Louis County police said none of the five people shot sustained life-threatening injuries.

According to a police memo obtained by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the officer was attending the bonfire when a fight broke out and shots were fired.

A St. Louis County police spokeswoman told the paper there are no suspects.

Bonfire organizer Bonita Richardson said about 1,500 to 2,000 attend the annual bonfire. She said police and security guards are hired to manage the crowd.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

