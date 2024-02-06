5 safety-first tips for watching the eclipse with children

The excitement for the total eclipse is building, and it's the perfect time to teach children about the moon and stars and stargazing.

There is plenty of time left to prepare them for the big event:

1. Read about an eclipse. There are plenty of books on the subject, from "The Big Eclipse Paperback" (Orbit Oregon, 2016) by Nancy Coffelt to "Looking Up!: The Science of Stargazing" (Science of Fun Stuff, 2017) by Joe Rao and Mark Borgions. There are also solar activity sheets online parents/guardians and children can do together.