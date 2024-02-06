All sections
NewsMarch 21, 2024
5 safety-first tips for watching the eclipse with children
The excitement for the total eclipse is building, and it's the perfect time to teach children about the moon and stars and stargazing. There is plenty of time left to prepare them for the big event: 1. Read about an eclipse. There are plenty of books on the subject, from "The Big Eclipse Paperback" (Orbit Oregon, 2016) by Nancy Coffelt to "Looking Up!: The Science of Stargazing" (Science of Fun Stuff, 2017) by Joe Rao and Mark Borgions. ...
Ctw Features

The excitement for the total eclipse is building, and it's the perfect time to teach children about the moon and stars and stargazing.

There is plenty of time left to prepare them for the big event:

1. Read about an eclipse. There are plenty of books on the subject, from "The Big Eclipse Paperback" (Orbit Oregon, 2016) by Nancy Coffelt to "Looking Up!: The Science of Stargazing" (Science of Fun Stuff, 2017) by Joe Rao and Mark Borgions. There are also solar activity sheets online parents/guardians and children can do together.

2. Make sure they are comfortable. Waiting for the eclipse can make a child restless, so be sure to have plenty of snacks and drinks on hand and a blanket to lie on.

3. Know the safety rules. Never view an eclipse by looking directly at it -- wear the proper eclipse safety glasses. Also refrain from using binoculars or a telescope except with a solar shield, which will provide eye protection.

4. Watch children with filters. On the big day, don't just give a child a filter and not supervise them. A child needs to be watched to make sure they are using the filters correctly to protect their eyes.

5. Throw an eclipse viewing party. The eclipse is a perfect time to get children excited about science, so why not throw a small neighborhood gathering to make it all the more special? Serve eclipse-themed foods, such as Moon Pies, Sun Chips and Starburst candies.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

