NewsOctober 18, 2017

5 local educators recognized by Cape chamber

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce named five Educators of the Year for 2017. They were honored at a special reception Tuesday at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau

Southeast Missourian

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce named five Educators of the Year for 2017.

They were honored at a special reception Tuesday at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

They are:

  • Jennifer Hecht, Central Middle School in Cape Girardeau
  • Renee Peters, Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau
  • Elizabeth Sterr, Alma Schrader Elementary School in Cape Girardeau
  • Sarah Strohmeyer, Notre Dame Regional High School
  • Dana Schwieger, Harrison College of Business Department of Accounting, Southeast Missouri State University
Honorees received the Crystal Apple Award, a $500 check, resolutions of honor from the Missouri Legislature and a commemorative video at the reception, according to a news release.

This is the 24th year the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce has honored educators in the area, according to the release.

The process for nominations opened in late April, and nominees submitted applications in July. Volunteers from the chamber membership form a selection committee to determine winners each year.

Educators were selected based on their efforts in professional development, educational history, teaching effectiveness and community involvement.

