5 local educators recognized by Cape chamber

Honorees received the Crystal Apple Award, a $500 check, resolutions of honor from the Missouri Legislature and a commemorative video at the reception, according to a news release.

This is the 24th year the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce has honored educators in the area, according to the release.

The process for nominations opened in late April, and nominees submitted applications in July. Volunteers from the chamber membership form a selection committee to determine winners each year.

Educators were selected based on their efforts in professional development, educational history, teaching effectiveness and community involvement.