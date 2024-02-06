All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsMarch 17, 2020
5 dead, including officer and gunman, in Missouri shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Five people including a police officer and a gunman have died in a shooting at a Missouri gas station after the gunman went inside and opened fire, police said Monday. The dead also include three citizens, Springfield police chief Paul Williams announced Monday, and an officer was injured along with another citizen...
Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Five people including a police officer and a gunman have died in a shooting at a Missouri gas station after the gunman went inside and opened fire, police said Monday.

The dead also include three citizens, Springfield police chief Paul Williams announced Monday, and an officer was injured along with another citizen.

Williams said police received reports of "multiple shooting calls throughout the city" late Sunday. As officers were responding, witnesses reported a vehicle crashed into a Kum & Go. gas station and convenience store, and the gunman ran inside and began shooting customers and employees, Williams said. The first two officers who arrived were shot.

Other officers pulled the injured officers from the store and then went inside, finding three citizens dead. The gunman also was found dead, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot, Williams said.

Officer Christopher Walsh died at a hospital, Williams said. He was with the Springfield police for 3 1/2 years, was an Army veteran and was active in the Army reserves. Officer Josiah Overton, whose injuries are not life-threatening, has been with Springfield police for two years, he said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"Both officers showed significant bravery and were heroic in their actions," Williams said.

The identifies of the other victims have not been released pending notification of relatives.

Police are still working to determine a motive for the shooting, the chief said.

He said it was too early to comment on the impact the shooting had on the department.

"We're still investigating multiple crime scenes and dealing with grieving the loss of one of our own," he said.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Trial scheduled for county coroner Wavis Jordan
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for fa...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
NewsSep. 22
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy