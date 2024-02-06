All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsDecember 27, 2017

5 dead, 125 hurt in Christmas weekend accidents in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Five people died on Missouri roads and highways over the Christmas weekend, and roads left slippery by the winter weather contributed to nearly 500 accidents — almost twice as many as the 2016 holiday weekend. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Tuesday that 125 people were injured during the period that began Friday night through Christmas Day. ...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Five people died on Missouri roads and highways over the Christmas weekend, and roads left slippery by the winter weather contributed to nearly 500 accidents — almost twice as many as the 2016 holiday weekend.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Tuesday that 125 people were injured during the period that began Friday night through Christmas Day. All told, the patrol investigated 491 crashes this holiday period, compared to 260 in 2016.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Troopers also arrested 91 people for driving while impaired and made 49 drug arrests this holiday weekend.

Three people died in accidents Saturday, and two Sunday.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 29
Cape Girardeau woman allegedly strikes man with car in park...
NewsOct. 29
Cannabis regulators concerned about predatory practices in M...
NewsOct. 29
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park So...
NewsOct. 29
Early voting hours extended for Cape Girardeau, Jackson
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy