4G LTE cell towers go up throughout Cape

Editor's note: This story originally referenced the towers being installed as 5G towers, which is how communications to the newspaper and to local citizens from the City of Cape Girardeau referenced them. Direct questions to AT&T corporate about how best to describe the towers were responded to by its spokesperson, Ann Elsas, with information about 5G service and a generic statement about improving the network. After publication, Elsas contacted the newspaper to indicate the towers "actually are not 5G. They are 4G LTE," which is a lower tier than 5G. This story has been edited to reference the towers as 4G LTE.

AT&T and its contractor Nexius have been busy around Cape Girardeau installing 4G LTE small cells to create faster internet speeds, improved coverage and better voice quality, but where they are being placed is upsetting some residents.

Small cells make use of low-power, short-range wireless transmission systems covering small geographical areas, such as neighborhoods.

“AT&T is consistently looking for ways to improve their network for customers and first-responders, and is working with city and county officials to add additional wireless coverage and capacity to the City of Cape Girardeau,” said Ann L. Elsas, lead public relations manager and AT&T spokeswoman.

There are 71 small cell towers going up throughout Cape Girardeau — two of the locations are in Missouri Department of Transportation rights of way, but the remaining 69 are going up in the city. Out of the 69 planned, 51 are wooden and 18 are AT&T’s “stealth version.” Both versions are approximately 40-feet tall, with the stealth versions painted light gray.

A "stealth" 4G LTE tower is seen Tuesday on Annwood Drive in Cape Girardeau. Sarah Yenesel

Todd Richbourg, plan reviewer and site inspector for Cape Girardeau, looked at each site to determine which type would be installed.

“If it was a residential neighborhood that doesn’t have any above-ground utilities, so we don’t already have a bunch of wooden poles in the area, we requested them to install a stealth pole,” he said. “The stealth poles are supposed to mimic our light poles. They’re not a 100% match, but they’re as close as AT&T could get them. That way, you know you’re not ended up with a wooden pole in your front yard where there is not a single other wooden pole on the entire street.”

Richbourg also said it is up to the contractors to notify residents work is ready to start or is being done.

“From the number of calls I’m getting, I’m not entirely sure that’s happening,” he added.

Mike and Therese Klipfel, who live on Derbyshire Lane, said they weren’t contacted before installation of a stealth pole began.

A wooden 4G LTE tower is seen Tuesday on South Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau. Sarah Yenesel

“We had some guys out there putting out flags and we went outside to ask questions,” Therese Klipfel said.

The Klipfels said they tried to have the pole relocated down the street in a retention basin. They are concerned about the property value of their house and those around it.