4G LTE cell towers go up throughout Cape

Editor's note: This story originally referenced the towers being installed as 5G towers, which is how communications to the newspaper and to local citizens from the City of Cape Girardeau referenced them. Direct questions to AT&T corporate about how best to describe the towers were responded to by its spokesperson, Ann Elsas, with information about 5G service and a generic statement about improving the network. After publication, Elsas contacted the newspaper to indicate the towers "actually are not 5G. They are 4G LTE," which is a lower tier than 5G. This story has been edited to reference the towers as 4G LTE.
AT&T and its contractor Nexius have been busy around Cape Girardeau installing 4G LTE small cells to create faster internet speeds, improved coverage and better voice quality, but where they are being placed is upsetting some residents.
Small cells make use of low-power, short-range wireless transmission systems covering small geographical areas, such as neighborhoods.
“AT&T is consistently looking for ways to improve their network for customers and first-responders, and is working with city and county officials to add additional wireless coverage and capacity to the City of Cape Girardeau,” said Ann L. Elsas, lead public relations manager and AT&T spokeswoman.
There are 71 small cell towers going up throughout Cape Girardeau — two of the locations are in Missouri Department of Transportation rights of way, but the remaining 69 are going up in the city. Out of the 69 planned, 51 are wooden and 18 are AT&T’s “stealth version.” Both versions are approximately 40-feet tall, with the stealth versions painted light gray.
Todd Richbourg, plan reviewer and site inspector for Cape Girardeau, looked at each site to determine which type would be installed.
“If it was a residential neighborhood that doesn’t have any above-ground utilities, so we don’t already have a bunch of wooden poles in the area, we requested them to install a stealth pole,” he said. “The stealth poles are supposed to mimic our light poles. They’re not a 100% match, but they’re as close as AT&T could get them. That way, you know you’re not ended up with a wooden pole in your front yard where there is not a single other wooden pole on the entire street.”
Richbourg also said it is up to the contractors to notify residents work is ready to start or is being done.
“From the number of calls I’m getting, I’m not entirely sure that’s happening,” he added.
Mike and Therese Klipfel, who live on Derbyshire Lane, said they weren’t contacted before installation of a stealth pole began.
“We had some guys out there putting out flags and we went outside to ask questions,” Therese Klipfel said.
The Klipfels said they tried to have the pole relocated down the street in a retention basin. They are concerned about the property value of their house and those around it.
“I don’t want to stand in the way of progress, but feel this situation could have been handled differently,” Mike Klipfel said. He said he wishes they would have been notified or been given the information at a neighborhood meeting.
In a letter sent to residents who inquire about the small cells, the city states, “With the passage of two bills by the State of Missouri, all local government control on the placement of these towers on public right-of-way was removed. Therefore, the City of Cape Girardeau has no power to restrict the placement of these towers within public right-of-way. The city does review the plans and issues permits for the 5G facilities. If all building codes are met for construction, the City cannot deny the permit. We understand your concern, but unfortunately the City has no power or authority under State Law to address this issue.”
The letter informs residents to contact Rep. Kathryn Swan or Sen. Wayne Wallingford with concerns. Rep. Swan has received only one email and Sen. Wallingford hasn’t received any. Richbourg said he hears from at least one or two residents a week, mostly from the building code standpoint.
Elsas said AT&T follows an extensive process of working with the community and city, and they don’t place cell sites on property without prior permission and permits.
“We have worked with the city for months and will continue to work with the city and public officials during this process,” she said.
City planner Ryan Shrimplin said AT&T has taken “necessary steps to ensure the locations are in right-of-way and not on private property. At both the federal and state levels, there has been legislation passed to clear the way for telecommunications infrastructure. The ability of local government to restrict or regulate such infrastructure is very limited.”
The city has very minimal say unless the small cell tower is going to conflict with city infrastructure, such as a fire hydrant. After the location of the small cells is determined by AT&T’s engineers, they submit for the permit through the city.
“Then, I review it for the code compliance structurally with the 2015 International Building Code, and electronically with the 2014 National Electric Code,” Richbourg said. “Public works reviews the traffic control plans, for example, if they’re going to have to shut down the lane while they’re doing the work. And then, as long as it’s in the right-of-way, we really can’t say too much about it.”
What is considered the city’s right-of-way?
Shrimplin defined it as “land that is set aside for public streets and utility infrastructure. Right-of-way width varies depending on the type of street or road for which it is intended.”
He added there is no standard distance beyond the edge of the street.
“In some places, the right-of-way line is very close to the edge of the street; in others, it is far away,” he said. “Sometimes, a right-of-way line starts out as being far from the edge of the street, but then the street gets widened and therefore moves closer to the right-of-way line.”
He made clear it’s the owner’s responsibility to maintain the right-of-way, which is public, especially in neighborhoods.
The trade group CTIA estimates the presence of small cells in the U.S. will grow from around 86,000 in 2018 to more than 800,000 by 2026.
