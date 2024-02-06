Several area counties reported new coronavirus cases Thursday.
From June 25 to July 1, Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 57 new cases and observed a 46.7% increase in cases over the past week. Hospitalizations decreased by 8.9% this week.
The health center reported exposure to COVID-19 may have occurred June 25 to July 2 at D’ladiums sports bar in Cape Girardeau. Individuals who visited that location on those dates should monitor themselves for symptoms, the center said.
Scott County reported six new cases Thursday (172 total, 137 recoveries, 11 deaths). Four new cases were reported in Union County, Illinois (191 total, 125 recoveries, 18 deaths).
Bollinger County reported one new case, for a total of 13, with 11 recoveries and zero deaths. One new case was also reported in Stoddard County (138 total, 115 recoveries, nine deaths).
No new cases were reported Thursday in Alexander County, Illinois (22 total, 17 recoveries, zero deaths).
On Wednesday, Perry County reported 146 confirmed cases and two probable cases; a total of 148, with 78 recoveries and zero deaths.
