42-year-old woman dies in crash

Cape Girardeau authorities released information Monday regarding a traffic accident Saturday that killed a woman.
According to a release sent by police Sgt. Joey Hann, Mandy Clark, 42, of Cape Girardeau was a passenger in a vehicle southbound in the passing lane of U.S. 61 near the entrance of Cape County Park South shortly before 1 a.m. when the vehicle left the roadway and ran onto the shoulder, overturning several times.
The adult male driver and Clark were thrown from the vehicle. The driver was transported to a local hospital for his injuries. His name was not released.
An investigation of the crash is continuing.
