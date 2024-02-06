$400M budgeted for high-speed internet in Missouri

"We expect this investment to increase broadband internet connectivity and access in every corner of the state for hundreds of thousands of Missourians," Parson said in a statement. "Quality internet supports learning, health care, business and agriculture in today's economy."

The Missouri Legislature still needs to approve the spending. Lawmakers return to work at the Capitol in January.

The governor's office says more than 147,000 Missouri households don't have access to high-speed internet. That equals about 400,000 residents, and most live in rural areas.