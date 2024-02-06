40 rape kits from Cape Girardeau area sent for testing

Untested rape kits from the Cape Girardeau Police Department are on their way for testing, according to a news release from Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

A total of 40 kits were gathered Thursday and shipped from Cape Girardeau’s department and neighboring departments.

“We were honored to have had the opportunity to offer our department and its resources as the logistical host agency to further promote the completion of this mission. It is extremely important to us, at the Cape Girardeau Police Department, that we exhaust all avenues of approach to determine the identities of the responsible perpetrators so that justice may prevail for victim(s) of sexual violence,” Cape Girardeau police Cpl. Orrin Hawkins said in the release.