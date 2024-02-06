40 new cases of coronavirus, one death reported in region Thursday

Forty new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region Thursday, and another death was attributed to the disease associated with coronavirus.

The virus death was the first in Bollinger County, Missouri, which reported three new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 67. Fifty-five county residents have recovered from the disease.

Officials with Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 12 new virus cases, pushing the county’s total to 646, with 571 recoveries and five deaths. Of the new cases, seven were in the City of Cape Girardeau, four were in Jackson and one was elsewhere in the county.

Eleven new cases were reported in Scott County (370 total, 274 recoveries, 13 deaths).