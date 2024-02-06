40 new cases of coronavirus, one death reported in region Thursday

Forty new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region Thursday, and another death was attributed to the disease associated with coronavirus.
The virus death was the first in Bollinger County, Missouri, which reported three new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 67. Fifty-five county residents have recovered from the disease.
Officials with Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 12 new virus cases, pushing the county’s total to 646, with 571 recoveries and five deaths. Of the new cases, seven were in the City of Cape Girardeau, four were in Jackson and one was elsewhere in the county.
Eleven new cases were reported in Scott County (370 total, 274 recoveries, 13 deaths).
Perry County, Missouri, health officials alerted the public to possible exposure last weekend at O’Reily Auto Parts. The possible exposure windows were noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday. A statement from the county health department encouraged anyone who might have been in the store during those times to monitor for symptoms for 14 days after exposure (Aug. 15 or 16).
The county reported six new virus cases (217 total, 188 recoveries, four deaths).
Stoddard County, Missouri, officials reported three new cases (221 total, 187 recoveries, nine deaths.)
Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois reported five new cases in Union County (296 total, 187 recoveries, 20 deaths) but no new cases in Alexander County (36 total, 33 recoveries, zero deaths).
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.