4-year-old Dexter girl continues to improve after 3rd heart surgery

DEXTER, Mo. — A 4-year-old Dexter girl continues to defy all odds and improve after undergoing her third heart surgery in October.

Rylee Howard, daughter of Jody Howard of Dexter and Jacinda Burgnere of Gideon, Missouri, was born in 2017 and was diagnosed at birth with hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS).

HLHS is defined as a group of defects of the heart and large blood vessels. Approximately one of every 960 babies born in the U.S. has the condition. With HLHS, most of the left side of the heart is small and underdeveloped, affecting the mitral valve, left ventricle, aortic valve and aorta itself. The condition prevents oxygen-rich blood from properly circulating throughout the body.

Rylee underwent two heart surgeries by the age of 4 months. The third surgery in October presented a significant risk. Rylee's initial cardiologist had proposed a procedure called a Norwood Glenn Fontan. In layman's terms, Rylee's father explained the procedure would reroute everything from the left side of the heart to the right side.

The cardiologist who planned the procedure, however, relocated to Texas, and Rylee's new doctor proposed an alternative surgery.

While the previously proposed surgery came with several possible risks — including potential damage to Rylee's vital organs and a possible limited life span, the newly proposed surgery offered significantly fewer risks, and include benefits of greater mobility, improved development milestones and, most importantly, a probable longer life span.

The new procedure would basically "redo" what was done in the first two procedures and would, in a best case scenario, give Rylee a "near normal" heart.

The procedure was not entirely without risk, however, Howard explained. Rylee's doctors described the surgery as a "high-risk, high-reward" procedure.

"The procedure itself carried more risk, but the benefits were greater," Howard said. "She could be given more opportunity to develop and could have years added to her life."

After several consultations, it was decided Rylee was a good candidate for the purposed procedure.

Rylee was taken into surgery at 7 a.m. Oct. 19 at Children's Hospital in St. Louis.

"Rylee's heart was stopped and connected to a bypass machine, which did the work for her heart during surgery," her father explained. "Her heart was on bypass for five hours."

Howard noted doctors typically prefer a patient not exceed a period of two hours on bypass. He did not see his daughter again until 9 p.m. that night.