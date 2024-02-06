4 ways you can honor 9/11 locally

Today is Patriot Day, observed in memory of the 2,977 people who died during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

We’ve compiled a list of several events within Southeast Missouri honoring those killed at the World Trade Center towers in New York, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The first Patriot Day was held Sept. 11, 2002, declared by President George W. Bush.

Cape Girardeau County Park North Avenue of Flags organizer and retired Navy Capt. David Cantrell said Patriot Day also honors first responders who otherwise “don’t get enough recognition.”

“On 9/11, what I remember was stopping in a small town in rural Tennessee on my way back home from visiting my father,” Cantrell said. “I heard it on the radio, but it was just disbelief; I had to see it for my own eyes.”

Cantrell continued, “There were six or seven other people huddled around this TV, watching this go on. And no one said anything.”

In memory

Southeast Missouri State University is partnering with the Office of Military and Veterans Services and the Show-Me Gold Program for a special 2,977-flag ceremony. The Southeast Show Band is set to perform “The Star Spangled Banner” as Air Force ROTC Detachment 205 cadets raise the American flag among Show-Me Gold Program participants. The flag will be lowered to half-staff as the band performs taps. The service will end with a moment of silence recognizing the deceased. The ceremony is an ongoing effort to ensure Americans never forget the fallen, first responders and military members who sacrificed their time and lives due to the terrorist attacks, according to Southeast.

When: 7:30 a.m. today

Where: Southeast Missouri State University’s Academic Hall, 373 N. Henderson Ave. in Cape Girardeau