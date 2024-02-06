Four members of the Scott City council held a meeting last month that violated the Missouri Sunshine Law because it was not posted in advance, according to city officials.

The meeting occurred Saturday afternoon, Aug. 19, at a councilman’s house, officials said.

The meeting took place five days after Mayor Ron Cummins and city administrator Diann Ulmer resigned.

On Aug. 23, Cummins filed a Sunshine Law complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office regarding the meeting.

In an Aug. 31 letter to city attorney Francis Siebert, the attorney general’s Sunshine Law coordinator asked that the city respond to the complaint by Sept. 21.

Siebert addressed the issue in a three-page letter to the Attorney General’s Office dated Wednesday.

Siebert emailed a copy of that letter to the Southeast Missourian.

Councilman Randy Morse, who chairs the city’s administrative/finance committee, contacted committee members Aug. 18 to schedule the meeting for Aug. 19, Siebert said. The meeting was not posted, Siebert said.

According to the city attorney, Morse called the meeting “to find financing for hiring a new city administrator, and second to discuss credit-card usage.”

It was held at the home of Councilman Gary Spinks because the councilmen did not have keys to open city hall, Siebert said. According to city minutes provided by Siebert, the meeting occurred at Spink’s dining-room table.

Norman Brant, who took over as mayor after Cummins resigned, has keys to city hall, but he was out of town, Siebert explained in the letter.

Brant said Thursday he remedied that problem recently by dropping off a key at the police station in case council members need to get into city hall when he is gone.

According to minutes of the Aug. 19 meeting provided by Siebert, the meeting was attended by Morse, Spinks and fellow councilmen Bill Schwartz and Mike Ellison.

City clerk Logan Eddleman said Thursday she learned of the scheduled meeting and phoned Brant within minutes before the meeting was to start.

Eddleman said she told the mayor the meeting was not posted as required by the Sunshine Law.

In addition, she said holding the meeting at a councilman’s house also violates the law, which states such meetings must be held at a location accessible to the public. Eddleman said Brant indicated he would call Morse and tell him to cancel the meeting.

Brant said Thursday he called Morse and Spinks, but neither answered.

Brant said Morse called him back, but not until after the meeting had ended.

Eddleman said she learned Aug. 23 the meeting had been held. She contacted the city prosecutor, who works with Siebert, and the Missouri Municipal League.

Siebert said Eddleman was unable to speak to him because he was on vacation.

Siebert wrote in the letter the “Municipal League and my partner advised her that the ... meeting was improperly called and she should not pay the councilmen attending.”

Siebert said the councilmen agreed to waive payment they normally would receive for conducting city business.

The city committee held a subsequent meeting Aug. 24 at city hall to discuss the same two issues, according to Siebert. A notice of that meeting was posted properly, he said.

Eddleman said she is resigning as city clerk, effective at the end of September.

Eddleman, who previously worked as a police dispatcher and then water-billing clerk, was named city clerk in March after Cindy Uhrhan was fired.