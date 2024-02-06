4-month-old dies of 'chronic abuse'

ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Medical Examiner's Office said a 4-month-old girl's death was due to "chronic abuse."
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the girl was found unresponsive at a home Tuesday and taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The child's parents were arrested.
Police said Thursday the girl died of abuse, and they are treating the case as a homicide.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.