All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsMarch 11, 2024
4 Missouri prison workers fired after investigation into inmate's death
KANSAS CITY — Four Missouri prison workers were fired after an investigation into the death of an inmate whose family is demanding to know what happened. Othel Moore died Dec. 8 at the Jefferson City Correctional Center after cells in a housing unit were searched for weapons, drugs and other contraband, Missouri Department of Corrections spokeswoman Karen Pojmann said in an email Friday. ...
By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH ~ Associated Press

KANSAS CITY — Four Missouri prison workers were fired after an investigation into the death of an inmate whose family is demanding to know what happened.

Othel Moore died Dec. 8 at the Jefferson City Correctional Center after cells in a housing unit were searched for weapons, drugs and other contraband, Missouri Department of Corrections spokeswoman Karen Pojmann said in an email Friday.

She said a cause of death hasn’t been determined and provided no specifics about what happened during the search. She also declined to release additional details about the terminations, saying that the Cole County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

The Associated Press left messages for the county sheriff, prosecutor and medical examiner seeking comment.

The family’s attorney, Andrew M. Stroth, said Moore, a 38-year old Black man, was pepper-sprayed, strapped in a restraint device and had blood coming out of his ears and nose. He blamed members of the prison’s Corrections Emergency Response Team, which handles disturbances and emergency situations. Stroth said several inmates heard Moore screaming that he couldn’t breathe and alleged that he was left to die.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

No litigation has been filed, but Stroth alleged that Moore’s death was part of a broader problem.

“The Missouri prison system has a pattern and practice of abusing Black inmates,” he said. “So it’s a big civil rights issue. And Othel Moore is just one of the most egregious cases.”

He said the family is calling for authorities to provide video, investigative reports and the names of the terminated officers.

Pojmann declined to release the names of the workers, who were terminated Feb. 22, saying that individually identifiable personnel records are closed to the public. She said video and reports were provided to the sheriff’s office.

Moore, who grew up in St. Louis, was serving a 30-year sentence for second-degree domestic assault, first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, possession of a controlled substance and violence to an inmate or employee of Corrections Department, Pojmann said.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 25
Missouri executes a man for the 1998 killing of a woman desp...
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Trial scheduled for county coroner Wavis Jordan
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Texas man set to be executed for killing his infant son
NewsSep. 24
Texas man set to be executed for killing his infant son
Boeing makes 'final offer' to striking workers, but union says it's not good enough
NewsSep. 24
Boeing makes 'final offer' to striking workers, but union says it's not good enough
Gunman who killed 10 at a Colorado supermarket is sentenced to life in prison
NewsSep. 24
Gunman who killed 10 at a Colorado supermarket is sentenced to life in prison
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
US to seek attempted assassination charge against man accused of staking out Trump at golf course
NewsSep. 23
US to seek attempted assassination charge against man accused of staking out Trump at golf course
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy