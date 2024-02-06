KANSAS CITY — Four Missouri prison workers were fired after an investigation into the death of an inmate whose family is demanding to know what happened.

Othel Moore died Dec. 8 at the Jefferson City Correctional Center after cells in a housing unit were searched for weapons, drugs and other contraband, Missouri Department of Corrections spokeswoman Karen Pojmann said in an email Friday.

She said a cause of death hasn’t been determined and provided no specifics about what happened during the search. She also declined to release additional details about the terminations, saying that the Cole County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

The Associated Press left messages for the county sheriff, prosecutor and medical examiner seeking comment.

The family’s attorney, Andrew M. Stroth, said Moore, a 38-year old Black man, was pepper-sprayed, strapped in a restraint device and had blood coming out of his ears and nose. He blamed members of the prison’s Corrections Emergency Response Team, which handles disturbances and emergency situations. Stroth said several inmates heard Moore screaming that he couldn’t breathe and alleged that he was left to die.