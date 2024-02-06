4-H Hall of Famer, widely known volunteer Dortha Strack dies

Dortha Strack, or ï¿½Miss Dorthaï¿½ as many community members knew her, died Saturday in Cape Girardeau. She was 86.
Strack was known by hundreds if not thousands of people through her involvement with 4-H, said 4-H youth specialist Lesley Meier.
ï¿½Everyone knew her,ï¿½ Meier said.
Strackï¿½s impact was tremendous, Meier said.
ï¿½The number of kids Iï¿½ve seen come up to her and say, ï¿½Itï¿½s because of you that I turned out OK,ï¿½ï¿½ Meier said. ï¿½She loved the kids.ï¿½
In 2017, Strack celebrated 55 years of volunteering with 4-H, Meier said, and the two worked together for about four years.
ï¿½I think the one thing you think of with Dortha was, she treated everyone fair and equal,ï¿½ Meier said. ï¿½I think thatï¿½s what really made the impact.ï¿½
Strack was the director of 4-H exhibits, Meier said, and she held everyone to the rules. If an exhibit was late, it wasnï¿½t allowed in.
ï¿½Deadlines were deadlines,ï¿½ Meier said.
Strack was also the creator of Dorthaï¿½s Camp for Clover Kids, was the first member of the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame, and won several awards.
ï¿½She was just a wonderful, wonderful person,ï¿½ Meier said.
Strack was a lifelong member of Grace United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau, where she taught Sunday school and rang the bell Sunday mornings.
She worked at Sunny Hill Garden Center for more than 40 years, as well.
Strack was also heavily involved with the SEMO District Fair, said Pete Poe, who handles advertising and promotions for the fair.
ï¿½Obviously, everyone has something to say about Miss Dortha that knew her,ï¿½ Poe said.
She blended her passions for children, 4-H and the fair into one, Poe said, and in the process became ï¿½a long-time, very valuable part of our success.ï¿½
Even from her early youth, she was a dedicated participant in the fair, Poe said.
ï¿½A few years back, she brought me a quilt she and her sister had made, displaying ribbons theyï¿½d won,ï¿½ Poe said. ï¿½Her involvement didnï¿½t start and stop with the fair. It was year round.ï¿½
Poe said Strackï¿½s emphasis was on how the fair could be better for the children, how they could learn and have better experiences.
And it wasnï¿½t just her work with 4-H that mattered to the children, Poe said. Many graduated from that program and went on to join Future Farmers of America in high school.
Regardless, they all took her lessons with them, he said.
ï¿½She lived an example,ï¿½ Poe said.
Dortha Strackï¿½s funeral will be at 10 a.m. today at Grace United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau.
