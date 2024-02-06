All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsFebruary 7, 2018

4-H Hall of Famer, widely known volunteer Dortha Strack dies

Dortha Strack, or ï¿½Miss Dorthaï¿½ as many community members knew her, died Saturday in Cape Girardeau. She was 86. Strack was known by hundreds if not thousands of people through her involvement with 4-H, said 4-H youth specialist Lesley Meier. ï¿½Everyone knew her,ï¿½ Meier said...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Dumplin' helps Dortha Strack emcee the poultry and rabbit dress-up contest Sept. 11, 2016, during the SEMO District Fair at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau.
Dumplin' helps Dortha Strack emcee the poultry and rabbit dress-up contest Sept. 11, 2016, during the SEMO District Fair at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau.Laura Simon

Dortha Strack, or ï¿½Miss Dorthaï¿½ as many community members knew her, died Saturday in Cape Girardeau. She was 86.

Strack was known by hundreds if not thousands of people through her involvement with 4-H, said 4-H youth specialist Lesley Meier.

ï¿½Everyone knew her,ï¿½ Meier said.

Strackï¿½s impact was tremendous, Meier said.

ï¿½The number of kids Iï¿½ve seen come up to her and say, ï¿½Itï¿½s because of you that I turned out OK,ï¿½ï¿½ Meier said. ï¿½She loved the kids.ï¿½

In 2017, Strack celebrated 55 years of volunteering with 4-H, Meier said, and the two worked together for about four years.

ï¿½I think the one thing you think of with Dortha was, she treated everyone fair and equal,ï¿½ Meier said. ï¿½I think thatï¿½s what really made the impact.ï¿½

Strack was the director of 4-H exhibits, Meier said, and she held everyone to the rules. If an exhibit was late, it wasnï¿½t allowed in.

ï¿½Deadlines were deadlines,ï¿½ Meier said.

Strack was also the creator of Dorthaï¿½s Camp for Clover Kids, was the first member of the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame, and won several awards.

ï¿½She was just a wonderful, wonderful person,ï¿½ Meier said.

Strack was a lifelong member of Grace United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau, where she taught Sunday school and rang the bell Sunday mornings.

She worked at Sunny Hill Garden Center for more than 40 years, as well.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Strack was also heavily involved with the SEMO District Fair, said Pete Poe, who handles advertising and promotions for the fair.

ï¿½Obviously, everyone has something to say about Miss Dortha that knew her,ï¿½ Poe said.

She blended her passions for children, 4-H and the fair into one, Poe said, and in the process became ï¿½a long-time, very valuable part of our success.ï¿½

Even from her early youth, she was a dedicated participant in the fair, Poe said.

Dortha Strack, right, and Luke Aufdenberg help console Bailey Aufdenberg during her interview after Aufdenberg's chicken, Sugar Pie, accidentally scratched her during the poultry and rabbit dress-up contest Sept. 11, 2016, during the SEMO District Fair at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau.
Dortha Strack, right, and Luke Aufdenberg help console Bailey Aufdenberg during her interview after Aufdenberg's chicken, Sugar Pie, accidentally scratched her during the poultry and rabbit dress-up contest Sept. 11, 2016, during the SEMO District Fair at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau.Laura Simon

ï¿½A few years back, she brought me a quilt she and her sister had made, displaying ribbons theyï¿½d won,ï¿½ Poe said. ï¿½Her involvement didnï¿½t start and stop with the fair. It was year round.ï¿½

Poe said Strackï¿½s emphasis was on how the fair could be better for the children, how they could learn and have better experiences.

And it wasnï¿½t just her work with 4-H that mattered to the children, Poe said. Many graduated from that program and went on to join Future Farmers of America in high school.

Regardless, they all took her lessons with them, he said.

ï¿½She lived an example,ï¿½ Poe said.

Dortha Strackï¿½s funeral will be at 10 a.m. today at Grace United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SE...
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy