4-H Hall of Famer, widely known volunteer Dortha Strack dies

Dortha Strack, or ï¿½Miss Dorthaï¿½ as many community members knew her, died Saturday in Cape Girardeau. She was 86.

Strack was known by hundreds if not thousands of people through her involvement with 4-H, said 4-H youth specialist Lesley Meier.

ï¿½Everyone knew her,ï¿½ Meier said.

Strackï¿½s impact was tremendous, Meier said.

ï¿½The number of kids Iï¿½ve seen come up to her and say, ï¿½Itï¿½s because of you that I turned out OK,ï¿½ï¿½ Meier said. ï¿½She loved the kids.ï¿½

In 2017, Strack celebrated 55 years of volunteering with 4-H, Meier said, and the two worked together for about four years.

ï¿½I think the one thing you think of with Dortha was, she treated everyone fair and equal,ï¿½ Meier said. ï¿½I think thatï¿½s what really made the impact.ï¿½

Strack was the director of 4-H exhibits, Meier said, and she held everyone to the rules. If an exhibit was late, it wasnï¿½t allowed in.

ï¿½Deadlines were deadlines,ï¿½ Meier said.

Strack was also the creator of Dorthaï¿½s Camp for Clover Kids, was the first member of the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame, and won several awards.

ï¿½She was just a wonderful, wonderful person,ï¿½ Meier said.

Strack was a lifelong member of Grace United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau, where she taught Sunday school and rang the bell Sunday mornings.

She worked at Sunny Hill Garden Center for more than 40 years, as well.