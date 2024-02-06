4 deputies sickened, Missouri courthouse evacuated

OZARK, Mo. -- A southwest Missouri sheriff's office is investigating after four deputies were sickened by a suspicious substance at a courthouse.
Christian County Sheriff Brad Cole said a deputy fainted after searching the purse of a woman going through courthouse security Thursday. Three other deputies became ill a short time later.
Cole said all the deputies were taken to a hospital and are in stable condition.
The courthouse in Ozark was evacuated while a hazardous materials team from Springfield helped with the investigation.
Cole said the woman is being held in quarantine. KYTV reported the woman claimed the substance was methamphetamine but Cole said he doesn't believe her.
Ozark is about 19 miles south of Springfield.
Information from: KYTV-TV, http://www.ky3.com
