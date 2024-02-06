3rd person dies after Wyatt house explosion

WYATT, Mo. — A third person has died from injuries sustained in a Wyatt house explosion Aug. 15.

Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell reported late Friday afternoon that at 3:30 p.m. Friday, his office was informed by the Regional One Health Burn Unit in Memphis, Tennessee, that Myranda Gale Golden, 22, succumbed to the injuries she received in the explosion.

Golden was the mother of the 3-year-old who died Thursday and the significant other to Corey Coleman, 23, who died Aug. 15.