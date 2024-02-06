3rd person dies after Wyatt house explosion

WYATT, Mo. — A third person has died from injuries sustained in a Wyatt house explosion Aug. 15.
Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell reported late Friday afternoon that at 3:30 p.m. Friday, his office was informed by the Regional One Health Burn Unit in Memphis, Tennessee, that Myranda Gale Golden, 22, succumbed to the injuries she received in the explosion.
Golden was the mother of the 3-year-old who died Thursday and the significant other to Corey Coleman, 23, who died Aug. 15.
Seven other victims from the explosion — the 3-year-old's 6-month-old sister, 1-year-old brother, several cousins and an adult relative — are in stable condition and still undergoing medical treatment in various area hospitals.
Sheriff's Capt. Barry Morgan said the source of the explosion has been narrowed down to two propane-powered appliances — a stove and a water heater. He said it was a "freak accident" and foul play has been ruled out.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
