3rd Marine Band to perform in Perryville

The 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Band will perform Sunday in Perryville, Missouri.
The program will include selections from the band's varied repertoire, such as familiar march, traditional classics and patriotic favorites. This concert is free and open to the public.
The performance will be at 5:30 p.m. at Perry Park Center.
For more information, contact Stan Shurmantine at (816) 517-7581; or Trish Erzfeld, Perry County (Missouri) Heritage Tourism, at (573) 517-2069.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.