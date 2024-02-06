3rd Greitens' appointee to board of education withdraws

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A third person appointed to the Missouri State Board of Education by Gov. Eric Greitens has withdrawn from the panel, hampering the first-year Republican governor's efforts to find enough votes to replace the current education commissioner.

Springfield resident Heidi Crane declined the appointment to the board, prompting one current member to call Greitens incompetent and an amateur, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Crane would have replaced Springfield resident Melissa Gelner, who resigned last week after saying Greitens' administration was pressuring her to make "rash" decisions about leadership. A third appointee, Delbert Scott, withdrew because his job barred him from taking the appointment.

"When you elect amateurs to public office, what you get is an amateur performance," board member Michael Jones, who was appointed to represent the St. Louis area by former Gov. Jay Nixon, a Democrat, said referring to Greitens.

It was not clear why Crane rejected the appointment, and she did not return a message seeking comment Tuesday. Greitens' spokesman, Parker Briden, also didn't return messages seeking comment.

Greitens has replaced only three of the board's eight members, meaning he doesn't have the votes to approve his own education commissioner to replace commissioner Margie Vandeven.

Board president Charles Shields said it's clear Greitens wants to appoint his own commissioner, which is legal and not unusual for a new governor.