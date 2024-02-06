$3M winning Mega Millions lottery ticket sold at Schnucks in Cape

Someone who bought a Missouri Lottery ticket in Cape Girardeau this week is $3 million richer today.

A Mega Millions lottery ticket sold at the Cape Girardeau Schnucks supermarket matched all five white-ball numbers in Tuesday night’s lottery drawing, making it worth $1 million. By adding the “megaplier” option, the ticket’s value increased to $3 million.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the winner (or winners) had not come forward. Missouri Lottery winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, which means whoever purchased the $3 million ticket at Schnucks has until April 25 to redeem it.

Schnucks employees learned about the winning ticket Wednesday morning.

“We’re all pretty excited,” said Laurie Powers, assistant customer service manager at the Cape Girardeau Schnucks.

Powers said store employees were checking their lottery tickets Wednesday to see whether any of them had won.