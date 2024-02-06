All sections
NewsApril 24, 2020

3D mammography now offered at Perry County Memorial Hospital

Perry County Memorial Hospital in Perryville, Missouri, now has 3D mammography available. 3D mammography is a Food and Drug Administration-approved technology that takes multiple images, or X-rays, of breast tissue to create a three-dimensional picture of the breast, according to a news release...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn

Perry County Memorial Hospital in Perryville, Missouri, now has 3D mammography available.

3D mammography is a Food and Drug Administration-approved technology that takes multiple images, or X-rays, of breast tissue to create a three-dimensional picture of the breast, according to a news release.

Traditional mammography obtains a single image. In that process, overlapping tissue is a leading reason why patients are called back for additional imaging, the release stated. The 3D method reduces the tissue overlap effect.

PCMH’s system, the Hologic Genius 3D mammography system, includes capability of both 2D and 3D scans. During 3D mammography, an X-ray arm sweeps in a slight arc, taking multiple images, which are then converted into a stack of thin layers, allowing radiologists to review the tissue one layer at a time, according to the release.

3D exams require no additional compression and take about four seconds.

Benefits of 3D mammography include reduced callbacks, increased exam accuracy, earlier breast cancer detection and more.

