3D mammography now offered at Perry County Memorial Hospital

Perry County Memorial Hospital in Perryville, Missouri, now has 3D mammography available.

3D mammography is a Food and Drug Administration-approved technology that takes multiple images, or X-rays, of breast tissue to create a three-dimensional picture of the breast, according to a news release.

Traditional mammography obtains a single image. In that process, overlapping tissue is a leading reason why patients are called back for additional imaging, the release stated. The 3D method reduces the tissue overlap effect.