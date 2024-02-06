38 Acres — Prodigy Leadership Academy students produce new magazine

Cape Girardeau County's Prodigy Leadership Academy, founded in 2009 with a current enrollment of 151 students in kindergarten through grade 12, has launched a student-run magazine.

Called 38 Acres, the immediate meaning of the title refers to the size of Prodigy's current campus in Cape Girardeau, to which the school moved in 2019.

"What looks like the numeral '8' in the title is actually an infinity sign referring to the infinite possibilities of learning," said high school teacher Jayme Reese, who facilitates the magazine staff along with her collaborative teacher Blake Brown.

The first issue of the magazine came out Jan. 6, and a second edition will be available beginning next week.

Themes

January: People, Places, Things.

February: Entrepreneurship.

March: Health & Wellness.

April: Culinary Exploration.

May: Kids & Families.

"Over fall break [in 2022] we conceived the idea and shared it with the kids," said Reese, adding that a writing workshop led to a kids' brainstorming session, which resulted in the notion of a magazine, which now comes off the production line monthly at Sikeston's FTI Printing.

"The real world problem we wanted to solve is, How do we showcase for our parents what it is we're doing here (at Prodigy)?"

Reese said students in grades nine through 12 had to interview with professionals from outside campus to take roles in editing, writing, layout and design, advertising and social media for the publication.

"Mrs. Reese and her class nailed it with this project. The students are out in the community, networking, interviewing and learning interesting things about fascinating people," said Prodigy director Russell Grammer, who co-founded the school with his wife, Amy.