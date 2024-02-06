35,000 Missouri patients already have medical marijuana OK

ST. LOUIS -- Medical marijuana sales in Missouri won't likely begin until the second half of 2020, but the state health department has already approved more than 35,000 patients who want to use the drug, far exceeding projections.

Lyndall Fraker, director of medical marijuana for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, said Monday psychological disorders were the No. 1 reason for patient requests, followed by chronic medical conditions. The 35,532 awarded applicants are far more than projected by researchers with the University of Missouri's Economic and Policy Analysis Research Center for this early in the process.

Nearly two-thirds of Missouri voters in November 2018 approved medical marijuana. The drug must first be grown at approved sites and tested, so sales aren't expected to begin until late summer at the earliest.

"We want to make sure that all Missourians feel good about our program, that it's safe, regulated," Fraker told several hundred people gathered at a medical marijuana convention in St. Louis.

The health department awarded licenses in December and January -- 60 licenses to growers, 86 to manufacturers and 192 for dispensaries. The awards left hundreds of applicants disappointed. The state's Administrative Hearing Commission said it has received 845 appeals filed by companies that were denied state marijuana licenses.

The intense competition for licenses is understandable since authorities project Missouri's marijuana industry will exceed $100 million in sales by 2025. Meanwhile, proponents have launched a petition drive aimed at letting voters decide in November whether recreational marijuana should be legalized in the state.