All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 14, 2017

$34 million student housing project on schedule, developer says

A student housing development on Lexington Avenue is on schedule, the project's Texas-based developer said Friday. Domus Development president Eric Jakimier said he was on the site Thursday and pleased by the progress after groundwork began in June...

Tyler Graef
An aerial view of the Domas Development student-housing project at Lexington Avenue and Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau.
An aerial view of the Domas Development student-housing project at Lexington Avenue and Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau.Submitted

A student housing development on Lexington Avenue is on schedule, the project's Texas-based developer said Friday.

Domus Development president Eric Jakimier said he was on the site Thursday and pleased by the progress after groundwork began in June.

"Everything so far has been earthwork and underground and things like that, so there's lots of activity, but it's hard to see what's really going on. But very soon in this next week you should be able to see a lot more progress," he said.

"We're pretty much finished with the earthwork, and you should start seeing framing on the clubhouse start to happen this next week because we open the clubhouse in November so that we can start leasing for the fall (2018). You should start seeing some real visual progress."

The $34 million development, being built in partnership with Fronabarger Concreters and Axia Contracting will entail 281 apartments with 591 beds over a 15-acre plot on the corner of Lexington Avenue and Sprigg Street.

An artist's rendering of the future student-housing development at at Lexington Avenue and Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau, slated to open in fall 2018.
An artist's rendering of the future student-housing development at at Lexington Avenue and Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau, slated to open in fall 2018.Submitted

"It's focused at students. Anyone can live there, but very few people who aren't students are going to want to live in a fully furnished apartment," Jakimier said. "I'm 58, and I've got stuff."

But he said sometimes seniors looking to downsize rent at developments like these.

"Often they're retired professors. They enjoy being around students and have been around students all their life, so they enjoy that," he said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Although the project is designed to appeal to students, Jakimier said the development is unaffiliated with Southeast Missouri State University.

"The university's business has become just as competitive as everyone else's business, and we have found that having really high-quality housing available for students does help enrollment for the university, so I do think they will see some benefit to us being there," he said. "But as far as a formal relationship or an economic relationship, we don't have any whatsoever."

An artist's rendering of the future student-housing development at at Lexington Avenue and Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau.
An artist's rendering of the future student-housing development at at Lexington Avenue and Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau.Submitted

Jakimier said the Cape Girardeau development is his seventh, but his first in Missouri. He praised the city staff for helping facilitate the project.

"Some cities are more sophisticated on the plan-review side than others, and some cities make things just miserable for you. ... Cape is not like that," he said. "Nobody's cutting corners or anything; they're just pleasant to work with."

He said it's especially satisfying to see the project's progress because he's excited to become a part of the Cape Girardeau community.

"I know I'm going to be there once or twice a month minimum for the next two years. I want it to be some place I really want to go," he said, recalling his first visit to the area in 2015. "The first time I went to Cape, I thought, 'Man, I gotta do a deal here. This is just a lovely town.'"

tgraef@semissourian.com

An artist's rendering of the future student-housing development at at Lexington Avenue and Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau.
An artist's rendering of the future student-housing development at at Lexington Avenue and Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau.Submitted

(573) 388-3627

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 24
Cape Girardeau County officials take oaths of office
NewsDec. 22
Family dog sounds alarm in Cape house fire
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires f...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
Police report 12-21-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy