$34 million student housing project on schedule, developer says

A student housing development on Lexington Avenue is on schedule, the project's Texas-based developer said Friday.

Domus Development president Eric Jakimier said he was on the site Thursday and pleased by the progress after groundwork began in June.

"Everything so far has been earthwork and underground and things like that, so there's lots of activity, but it's hard to see what's really going on. But very soon in this next week you should be able to see a lot more progress," he said.

"We're pretty much finished with the earthwork, and you should start seeing framing on the clubhouse start to happen this next week because we open the clubhouse in November so that we can start leasing for the fall (2018). You should start seeing some real visual progress."

The $34 million development, being built in partnership with Fronabarger Concreters and Axia Contracting will entail 281 apartments with 591 beds over a 15-acre plot on the corner of Lexington Avenue and Sprigg Street.

An artist's rendering of the future student-housing development at at Lexington Avenue and Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau, slated to open in fall 2018. Submitted

"It's focused at students. Anyone can live there, but very few people who aren't students are going to want to live in a fully furnished apartment," Jakimier said. "I'm 58, and I've got stuff."

But he said sometimes seniors looking to downsize rent at developments like these.

"Often they're retired professors. They enjoy being around students and have been around students all their life, so they enjoy that," he said.