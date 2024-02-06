All sections
NewsJuly 15, 2020

32nd Circuit Court issues modification of coronavirus precautions

The suspension of jury trials has been extended through Aug. 31, according to an administrative order signed by 32nd Circuit Court Presiding Judge Benjamin F. Lewis, and no person will be allowed to enter any court facility without a face mask beginning Thursday...

Ben Matthews
The new Cape Girardeau County Courthouse, at the corner of North Missouri and West Washington streets, is seen April 30 in Jackson.
The new Cape Girardeau County Courthouse, at the corner of North Missouri and West Washington streets, is seen April 30 in Jackson.Jeff Long ~ jlong@semoball.com, file

The suspension of jury trials has been extended through Aug. 31, according to an administrative order signed by 32nd Circuit Court Presiding Judge Benjamin F. Lewis, and no person will be allowed to enter any court facility without a face mask beginning Thursday.

The new directives noted in the administrative order are in addition to the Phase Two operational directives the 32nd Circuit Court put into effect June 2. Both the Phase Two operational directives and the additional directives set out in the administrative order will remain in effect until further order of the court.

The administrative order stated the court has no face masks to distribute and no face masks will be provided to the public. Witnesses will not wear face masks while testifying or by counsel while examining witnesses or while addressing the court, according to the order.

Story Tags
Local News
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

