All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 26, 2023

32 more years in prison for Mo. man who killed brothers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri man already imprisoned for life for killing two brothers from Wisconsin over a cattle contract has been sentenced to more than 30 additional years for a related federal crime. Garland Joseph Nelson, 28, of the northwestern Missouri town of Braymer was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Kansas City to 32 additional years in prison and also ordered to pay $261,000 in restitution for defrauding Diemel's Livestock of Wisconsin...

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri man already imprisoned for life for killing two brothers from Wisconsin over a cattle contract has been sentenced to more than 30 additional years for a related federal crime.

Garland Joseph Nelson, 28, of the northwestern Missouri town of Braymer was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Kansas City to 32 additional years in prison and also ordered to pay $261,000 in restitution for defrauding Diemel's Livestock of Wisconsin.

Nelson pleaded guilty in September to two counts of first-degree murder in the 2019 deaths of 24-year-old Justin Diemel and 35-year-old Nicholas Diemel of Shawano County, Wisconsin. He was sentenced to life without parole.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Diemels' father reported them missing July 21, 2019, after they didn't return from a visit to Nelson's farm, where they had gone to collect a $250,000 debt. The Diemel family had sent livestock to Nelson's farm to be cared for and sold between 2018 and 2019. However, the animals were neglected and many died. Nelson charged the family full price, according to court documents.

Prosecutors said Nelson shot the brothers and drove their pickup truck off of his farm. He told authorities he put the men's bodies in 55-gallon barrels and burned them. Nelson told investigators he dumped the remains on a manure pile and hid the barrels on his property. The remains were later found in Missouri and in a livestock trailer in Nebraska that had been purchased in Missouri.

Federal prosecutors said Nelson tried to cover up the cattle fraud scheme by killing the brothers. He pleaded guilty to the fraud charge days after the guilty plea in the killings.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-through ...
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repair...
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; conn...
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy