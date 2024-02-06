32 more years in prison for Mo. man who killed brothers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri man already imprisoned for life for killing two brothers from Wisconsin over a cattle contract has been sentenced to more than 30 additional years for a related federal crime.

Garland Joseph Nelson, 28, of the northwestern Missouri town of Braymer was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Kansas City to 32 additional years in prison and also ordered to pay $261,000 in restitution for defrauding Diemel's Livestock of Wisconsin.

Nelson pleaded guilty in September to two counts of first-degree murder in the 2019 deaths of 24-year-old Justin Diemel and 35-year-old Nicholas Diemel of Shawano County, Wisconsin. He was sentenced to life without parole.