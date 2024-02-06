32 Judicial District relaxes some virus rules

The 32nd Judicial District presiding judge relaxed some COVID-19-related rules for circuit, associate circuit and municipal divisions of the district Tuesday.
Judge Scott Lipke announced the district moved to Phase 4 of the state Supreme Court's Order and Operational Directives.
Among the provisions for Phase 4: face coverings and social distancing remain mandatory, matters involving vulnerable individuals may be taken up by video and telephone conferences and jury trials remain suspended through the end of the month.
