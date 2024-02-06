30th annual Mayfest Car and Truck Show planned

HIWAY RODDERS Car Club will be holding its 30th annual Mayfest Car and Truck Show on Saturday, May 13.

The car and truck show will be held at the Knights of Columbus parking lot, 31 Church St., in Perryville, Missouri.

Throughout the day, there will be raffles, food and drink available, T-shirts for souvenirs and music.

More than 40 years ago, a group of men dedicated to the preservation of street rods and street machines came together to share their passion for vehicles and assist civic and charitable activities for the community, according to a news release. The group has supported charities such as Champs Mentoring Program and Old Appleton Brushhawks, as well as providing scholarships to students enrolled in the automotive field at Perryville Area Career and Technology Center.