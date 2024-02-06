All sections
NewsApril 26, 2023

30th annual Mayfest Car and Truck Show planned

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
HIWAY RODDERS Car Club will be holding its 30th annual Mayfest Car and Truck Show on Saturday, May 13.

The car and truck show will be held at the Knights of Columbus parking lot, 31 Church St., in Perryville, Missouri.

Throughout the day, there will be raffles, food and drink available, T-shirts for souvenirs and music.

More than 40 years ago, a group of men dedicated to the preservation of street rods and street machines came together to share their passion for vehicles and assist civic and charitable activities for the community, according to a news release. The group has supported charities such as Champs Mentoring Program and Old Appleton Brushhawks, as well as providing scholarships to students enrolled in the automotive field at Perryville Area Career and Technology Center.

There are 23 classes of vehicles for the show and three trophies will be given to each class. In addition, dash plaques will be awarded to the first 100 entries. There also will be the HIWAY RODDERS Choices that can be won. These will be two entries chosen by club members. In addition to getting a trophy, winners will receive professional photo shoots.

Those who would like to put their vehicle in the show can do so May 13 for an entry fee of $20. Registration of vehicles will be held from 9 a.m. until noon May 13. Judging begins at 11 a.m., and winners and trophies will be announced after 3 p.m.

For safety reasons, dogs, bicycles and skateboards are not allowed at the car show.

Call (573) 768-1200 for information about the event.

