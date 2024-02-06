All sections
August 22, 2019

3-year-old girl drowns in Missouri pond after wandering off

Associated Press

NAYLOR, Mo. -- Authorities say a 3-year-old girl has drowned in a private pond in Southeast Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the girl as Reese Ainley of Naylor.

The patrol said she was found in the pond Monday after wandering away from a home.

She later was pronounced dead at a hospital.

State News

