3 teens killed in car crash near Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Authorities said three teenagers have been killed and another injured in a Southeast Missouri crash.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified those killed as 14-year-old Cody Logan, 16-year-old Camille McCain and 16-year-old Linda Schulz. The crash happened Saturday night when the car Schulz was driving crossed the center of a Butler County road, went off the left side and struck a tree north of Poplar Bluff.