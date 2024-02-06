All sections
NewsOctober 17, 2017

3 teens killed in car crash near Poplar Bluff

Associated Press

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Authorities said three teenagers have been killed and another injured in a Southeast Missouri crash.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified those killed as 14-year-old Cody Logan, 16-year-old Camille McCain and 16-year-old Linda Schulz. The crash happened Saturday night when the car Schulz was driving crossed the center of a Butler County road, went off the left side and struck a tree north of Poplar Bluff.

Schulz and McCain died at the scene. Logan was pronounced dead at a hospital early Sunday.

A 14-year-old who survived the crash was flown to a Memphis, Tennessee, hospital with serious injuries.

State News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

