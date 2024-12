Michael Long

. Sheriff's deputies conducted a traffic stop on Long on the morning of May 5, after he had been identified as having a parole warrant for being a sex offender who had absconded. With the help of a private citizen and after a foot pursuit, Long was taken into custody. He has since been charged with three felonies — possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and failure to register as a sex offender. He is being held by the state Department of Corrections in lieu of a $25,000 cash-only bond.