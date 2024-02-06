All sections
NewsFebruary 2, 2019

3 sentenced for luring men with ads to commit robberies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Two brothers and a woman have been sentenced for their roles in a scheme to lure victims with online advertisements in order to rob them. Federal prosecutors said 22-year-old Dylan Houston and 29-year-old Andrew Houston, both from Kansas City, and 36-year-old Nicole Waguespack of Sugar Creek were sentenced in separate appearances in federal court Thursday...

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Two brothers and a woman have been sentenced for their roles in a scheme to lure victims with online advertisements in order to rob them.

Federal prosecutors said 22-year-old Dylan Houston and 29-year-old Andrew Houston, both from Kansas City, and 36-year-old Nicole Waguespack of Sugar Creek were sentenced in separate appearances in federal court Thursday.

Dylan Houston was sentenced to 12 years without parole, Andrew Houston was sentenced to seven years and eight months without parole and Waguespack was sentenced to four years and nine months without parole. They are among 10 defendants who have been sentenced in this case. Two others have pleaded guilty and await sentencing.

Prosecutors said the conspirators posted ads on several websites. When customers arrived, the conspirators ambushed them and robbed them at gunpoint.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

