All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsSeptember 23, 2021

3 Scott County virus deaths reported

Three COVID-19-related deaths pushed Scott County's pandemic death total into triple digits, county health officials reported Wednesday. According to officials at the county health department, the deaths were in the 40s, 60s and 70s age brackets. One hundred-one county residents have died because of the virus...

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
story image illustation
Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center

Three COVID-19-related deaths pushed Scott County's pandemic death total into triple digits, county health officials reported Wednesday.

According to officials at the county health department, the deaths were in the 40s, 60s and 70s age brackets. One hundred-one county residents have died because of the virus.

Officials also reported 48 new confirmed virus cases and 19 new probable virus cases since Monday, tallying 5,547 total confirmed and 847 probable cases during the pandemic. As of Wednesday, there were 525 confirmed active cases and 141 probable active cases in the county.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In Cape Girardeau County, the public health center's statistics showed an increase of 96 confirmed cases and 36 probable cases since Monday, pushing the pandemic total to 12,300 confirmed and probable cases. Active cases in the county rose to 358, but no new deaths were added to the pandemic total of 149 in the county.

Health officials in Stoddard County, Missouri, recorded 52 new virus cases, with total cases numbering 4,822. Active cases in the county were 159, and 93 county residents have died because of the virus.

Bollinger County, Missouri, officials reported 1,564 confirmed cases and 305 probable cases for a total of 1,869 cases. Active cases in the county were 130, and 22 county residents have died because of the virus.

Active cases at Southeast Missouri State University grew by five to 37 (33 students and four employees). On-campus isolation/quarantine fell to three, down from five.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possessi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy