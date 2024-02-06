3 Scott County virus deaths reported

In Cape Girardeau County, the public health center's statistics showed an increase of 96 confirmed cases and 36 probable cases since Monday, pushing the pandemic total to 12,300 confirmed and probable cases. Active cases in the county rose to 358, but no new deaths were added to the pandemic total of 149 in the county.

Health officials in Stoddard County, Missouri, recorded 52 new virus cases, with total cases numbering 4,822. Active cases in the county were 159, and 93 county residents have died because of the virus.

Bollinger County, Missouri, officials reported 1,564 confirmed cases and 305 probable cases for a total of 1,869 cases. Active cases in the county were 130, and 22 county residents have died because of the virus.

Active cases at Southeast Missouri State University grew by five to 37 (33 students and four employees). On-campus isolation/quarantine fell to three, down from five.