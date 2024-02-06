All sections
NewsNovember 30, 2017
3 Missouri state parks to close for deer hunts
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Three Missouri state parks will close this winter for managed deer hunts.

The Columbia Missourian reported Knob Noster State Park will be closed Dec. 9 and 10. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources announced Monday that Knob Noster will allow only hunters who were picked from an electronic drawing. Hunters can camp at the park on a first-come, first-served basis.

The department said Mark Twain State Park's campground and camper cabins will be closed Dec. 8 to 11. The boat ramps, picnic area and other shelters will be closed Dec. 9 and 10. Hunting will be banned by the Mark Twain Birthplace State Historic Site.

Current River State Park will be closed Dec. 23 to 27 and Dec. 29 to Jan. 2. The department will allow only hunters with managed-hunting permits in the park.

Information from: Columbia Missourian, http://www.columbiamissourian.com

Pertinent address:

Knob Noster State Park, Mo.

Mark Twain State Park, Mo.

Current River State Park, Mo.

Story Tags
State News
