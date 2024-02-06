Scott City Mayor Norman Brant will face two challengers in the April election, including the man he replaced, and another former mayor of the Scott County town is running for a council seat.

The filing period ended Tuesday.

Brant is opposed by Robert Foulk and former mayor Ron Cummins, who was elected mayor in April 2016 and resigned last year amid allegations he abused his position.

Former mayor Tim Porch and James Payne are vying for the Ward 3 council seat, the city clerkï¿½s office said.

In Ward 1, Mike Rhymer and Tim Johnston will square off for the council seat.

Norman Brant

Ward 2 Councilman Rodney Uhrhan faces a challenge from Heather Ingvalson.

With Brant running for mayor, voters will have to fill Brantï¿½s former Ward 4 seat. Andrew Reinhart is unopposed for that council seat.

Brant was on the council when Cummins resigned in August. The council subsequently appointed Brant as mayor.

Mayorï¿½s race

The mayorï¿½s race in April will decide who will finish out the unexpired term, which ends in April 2020.

Ron Cummins

Brant has promised to bring ï¿½harmonyï¿½ between the council and city residents.

ï¿½I grew up here, and I made a commitment to finish this term,ï¿½ he said.

He also said he wanted to fulfill a promise to residents ï¿½to do everything in my powerï¿½ to prevent a companyï¿½s proposal to open a creosote plant in the city.

Cummins said he wants to be mayor again to help boost economic development in Scott City.

ï¿½We have one of the best cities around. We just need to get out and promote it,ï¿½ said Cummins, who is embroiled in two lawsuits.

In December, he filed a lawsuit in Scott County Circuit Court against state Rep. Holly Rehder, former mayor Porch and Scott City resident Cindi Davidson Brashear, accusing them of making ï¿½defamatory statementsï¿½ against him. Those statements, according to the lawsuit, allege malfeasance of office, corruption and misuse of public funds.