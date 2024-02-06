3 kids, 3 adults killed at school in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A former student shot through the doors of a Christian elementary school and killed three children and three adults after elaborately planning the massacre by drawing out a detailed map and conducting surveillance of the building, police said.

The massacre at The Covenant School in Nashville was the latest in a series of mass shootings in a country that has grown increasingly unnerved by bloodshed in schools.

The victims included three 9-year-old children, the school's top administrator, a substitute teacher and a custodian. Amid the chaos, a familiar ritual played out: Panicked parents rushed to the school to see if their children were safe and tearfully hugged their kids, and a stunned community planned vigils for the victims.

"I was literally moved to tears to see this and the kids as they were being ushered out of the building," Metropolitan Nashville police Chief John Drake said Monday during one of several news conferences.

Police gave unclear information on the gender of the shooter. For hours, police identified the shooter as a 28-year-old woman and eventually identified the person as Audrey Hale. Then at a late afternoon news conference, the police chief said Hale was transgender. After the news conference, police spokesman Don Aaron declined to elaborate on how Hale currently identified.

Children and a woman depart the reunification center at Woodmont Baptist Church after a school shooting Monday in Nashville, Tennessee. John Bazemore ~ Associated Press

Drake did not give a specific motive when asked by reporters but gave examples of the shooter's prior planning for the targeted attack.

"We have a manifesto, we have some writings that we're going over that pertain to this date, the actual incident," he said. "We have a map drawn out of how this was all going to take place."

He said in an interview with NBC News that investigators believe Hale had "some resentment for having to go to that school."

The shooter gained entry by firing into glass doors on the building, shattering them, police later said in a tweet.

The shooter was armed with two "assault-style" weapons as well as a handgun, authorities said. At least two of them were believed to have been obtained legally in the Nashville area, according to the chief.

A child weeps while on the bus leaving The Covenant School following a mass shooting at the school Monday in Nashville, Tennessee. Nicole Hester ~ The Tennessean via AP

The victims were identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all 9 years old, and adults Cynthia Peak, 61; Katherine Koonce, 60; and Mike Hill, 61.

The website of The Covenant School, a Presbyterian school founded in 2001, lists a Katherine Koonce as the head of the school. Her LinkedIn profile says she has led the school since July 2016. Peak was a substitute teacher and Hill was a custodian, according to investigators.

Students held hands as they walked to school buses, which drove them to a nearby church to be reunited with their parents.

Rachel Dibble, who was at the church as families found their children, described the scene as everyone being in "complete shock."

"People were involuntarily trembling," said Dibble, whose children attend a different private school in Nashville. "The children ... started their morning in their cute little uniforms, they probably had some Froot Loops and now their whole lives changed today."