All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 10, 2024

3 firefighters injured when firetruck collides with SUV, flips onto its side in Southern Illinois

BELLEVILLE, Ill. -- A firetruck responding to a fire at a fast-food restaurant crashed into an SUV and rolled onto its side Tuesday in Southern Illinois, injuring three firefighters, authorities said. The Belleville firetruck collided about 5:50 a.m. with an SUV near Belleville East High School and flipped onto its side. The SUV's occupant was not injured in the crash, but three firefighters suffered minor injuries, Belleville fire chief Stephanie Mills said...

Associated Press
Firefighter Rodney Lofton works the scene as a firetruck is lifted by tow-truck operators following a crash Tuesday in Belleville, Illinois. The crash near Belleville East High School happened just before 6 a.m. when firefighters were responding to a call and collided with another vehicle.
Firefighter Rodney Lofton works the scene as a firetruck is lifted by tow-truck operators following a crash Tuesday in Belleville, Illinois. The crash near Belleville East High School happened just before 6 a.m. when firefighters were responding to a call and collided with another vehicle.Robert Cohen ~ St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP

BELLEVILLE, Ill. -- A firetruck responding to a fire at a fast-food restaurant crashed into an SUV and rolled onto its side Tuesday in Southern Illinois, injuring three firefighters, authorities said.

The Belleville firetruck collided about 5:50 a.m. with an SUV near Belleville East High School and flipped onto its side. The SUV's occupant was not injured in the crash, but three firefighters suffered minor injuries, Belleville fire chief Stephanie Mills said.

Mills said two of the firefighters were treated at a hospital and released, and doctors were still performing tests on the third firefighter more than four hours later, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"We're just glad they're all OK," Mills said.

At the time of the crash, the firefighters had been on their way to a fire at a fast-food restaurant in a pumper truck that was carrying 1,000 gallons of water.

The firetruck was severely damaged in the crash, Mills said. Tow-truck crews were able to get the vehicle upright after about 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Illinois State Police are investigating the crash. Belleville is about 15 miles southeast of St. Louis.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 26
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching f...
NewsOct. 26
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
NewsOct. 26
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer be...
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increas...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
NewsOct. 25
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
NewsOct. 24
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
NewsOct. 24
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
NewsOct. 24
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
NewsOct. 24
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy