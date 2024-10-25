BELLEVILLE, Ill. -- A firetruck responding to a fire at a fast-food restaurant crashed into an SUV and rolled onto its side Tuesday in Southern Illinois, injuring three firefighters, authorities said.

The Belleville firetruck collided about 5:50 a.m. with an SUV near Belleville East High School and flipped onto its side. The SUV's occupant was not injured in the crash, but three firefighters suffered minor injuries, Belleville fire chief Stephanie Mills said.

Mills said two of the firefighters were treated at a hospital and released, and doctors were still performing tests on the third firefighter more than four hours later, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.