3 face charges from home-invasion burglaries in Cape Girardeau

Alexander County, Illinois, deputies and Cape Girardeau police officers worked to arrest three men in connection to a home-invasion burglarythat took place Wednesday, April 10 on the 1100 block of Ranney Ave.

The three — Andre Rogers, 38, of Pulaski, Illinois; Antoine Moore, 37, of Forest Park, Georgia; and Demetrius Hadley, 44, of Mound City, Illinois — were each charged with first-degree robbery, two counts of armed criminal action and first-degree burglary, according to a news release issued by the police department.

The robbery counts are Class A felonies, considered the highest class in Missouri, and subject to up to 30 years imprisonment. The robbery charges are Class B felonies.