3 face charges from home-invasion burglaries in Cape Girardeau

Alexander County, Illinois, deputies and Cape Girardeau police officers worked to arrest three men in connection to a home-invasion burglarythat took place Wednesday, April 10 on the 1100 block of Ranney Ave.
The three — Andre Rogers, 38, of Pulaski, Illinois; Antoine Moore, 37, of Forest Park, Georgia; and Demetrius Hadley, 44, of Mound City, Illinois — were each charged with first-degree robbery, two counts of armed criminal action and first-degree burglary, according to a news release issued by the police department.
The robbery counts are Class A felonies, considered the highest class in Missouri, and subject to up to 30 years imprisonment. The robbery charges are Class B felonies.
According to a news release, the suspects forced entry into the residence with firearms and stole items.
Cape PD used the FLOCK license plate camera surveillance system to locate the suspects as they crossed into Illinois. An Alexander County Sheriff’s deputy stopped the vehicle near Cairo, Illinois, and recovered stolen items and firearms, according to the release.
Editor's note: This story has been edited to add the approximate address of the burglary.
