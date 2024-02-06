3 charged in Sikeston fatal shooting

SIKESTON, Mo. ï¿½ Three people have been charged in connection with Tuesdayï¿½s deadly shooting in Sikeston.

Dï¿½ereck J. Whitney, 19, and Antowon Murice Davis Jr., 22, of Charleston, Missouri, were arrested by Sikeston Department of Public Safety, according to DPS chief Mike Williams, while Darius Cooper, 24, of Charleston was arrested by Charleston Department of Public Safety.

Whitney is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of property damage and 12 counts of first-degree assault or attempted assault. His bond is set at $200,000 cash-only and he is currently in the Scott County Jail.

Davis is charged with first-degree murder, 12 counts of first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with evidence. He is being held in the Scott County Jail on $100,000 bond.

Cooper was arrested after the weapon used in the crime was found at his residence. He is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and tampering with evidence. His bond was set at $75,000 and he is currently being held at the Mississippi County Jail.