3 arrested on drug charges in Scott City

An ongoing investigation yielded three arrests and the recovery of dangerous narcotics Sunday, Dec. 25, at a convenience store in Scott City.
Taylor Pierce and Amanda Birdwell are each charged with two count of first-degree trafficking drugs and felony possession of a controlled substance. Amanda Leimbach is charged with one count of felony first-degree trafficking drugs.
According to Capt. Chris Griggs with Scott City Police Department, at 6:45 p.m. Sunday, officers conducted an undercover narcotics investigation at Casey's General Store, where a large quantity of methamphetamine was recovered as well as fentanyl and prescription medications.
Pierce, Birdwell and Leimbach were arrested, charged and taken to the Scott City jail. Warrants were issued through Scott County. There is no bond.
