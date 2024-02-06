All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 25, 2024

3 arrested in Bollinger County after drug investigation

An ongoing and multijurisdictional investigation into a probation violation and drug distribution yielded the arrests of three men April 17, in Bollinger County. The men taken into custody face charges relating to drug and weapons charges. ...

Bob Miller avatar
Bob Miller
Robert Matheney
Robert Matheney

An ongoing and multijurisdictional investigation into a probation violation and drug distribution yielded the arrests of three men April 17, in Bollinger County. The men taken into custody face charges relating to drug and weapons charges.

Cody Phillips
Cody Phillips

The arrests took place at the residence of Robert A. Matheney, who faces five counts of unlawful use of a weapon, one count of Class D felony of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance. He is being held on an $80,000 bond.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
David Bailey
David Bailey

Cody Phillips, who also lives at the residence, faces three counts of unlawful use of a weapon and one charge of possession of a controlled substance.

A third individual, David Bailey, who was being investigated by the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office, was also at the residence. Bailey was placed under arrest, according to a news release issued by Bollinger County Sheriff Casey A. Graham. Graham did not list charges on Bailey in the release, stating that an active federal warrant for federal parole violations had been filed for his arrest. Federal court records show that Bailey was on probation for a 2021 case for being a felon in the possession of a weapon. In that case, a girlfriend accused Bailey of striking her in the face and leaving the house with a shotgun, which he fired while still on the premises. At that time, he’d had prior convictions for burglary and tampering with a vehicle, court documents say. Bailey has a long criminal history, including several domestic violence, trespassing and theft convictions. Court records say that over the years he has intentionally damaged vehicles, including police cars. Bailey remains in custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 5
Jackson High students take on pivotal role as poll workers i...
NewsNov. 4
Cape Girardeau woman arrested for alleged child neglect, abu...
NewsNov. 4
Car crash in 700 block of Bellevue kills one pedestrian
NewsNov. 4
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Pickleball Factory in Cape Girardeau targets December opening
NewsNov. 4
Pickleball Factory in Cape Girardeau targets December opening
Gun violence conference set for Wednesday in Miner
NewsNov. 3
Gun violence conference set for Wednesday in Miner
Photo Gallery: Cape Comic Con 2024
NewsNov. 2
Photo Gallery: Cape Comic Con 2024
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
NewsNov. 2
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
NewsNov. 1
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
NewsNov. 1
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy