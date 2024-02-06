3 arrested in Bollinger County after drug investigation

David Bailey

Cody Phillips, who also lives at the residence, faces three counts of unlawful use of a weapon and one charge of possession of a controlled substance.

A third individual, David Bailey, who was being investigated by the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office, was also at the residence. Bailey was placed under arrest, according to a news release issued by Bollinger County Sheriff Casey A. Graham. Graham did not list charges on Bailey in the release, stating that an active federal warrant for federal parole violations had been filed for his arrest. Federal court records show that Bailey was on probation for a 2021 case for being a felon in the possession of a weapon. In that case, a girlfriend accused Bailey of striking her in the face and leaving the house with a shotgun, which he fired while still on the premises. At that time, he’d had prior convictions for burglary and tampering with a vehicle, court documents say. Bailey has a long criminal history, including several domestic violence, trespassing and theft convictions. Court records say that over the years he has intentionally damaged vehicles, including police cars. Bailey remains in custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.