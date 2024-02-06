3 arrested in alleged murder

Authorities have arrested three people in connection with an alleged murder in Bollinger County.
Sheriff Casey Graham posted on social media late Friday afternoon that the trio had been arrested on various warrants, including first-degree murder, in connection with the death of Brianna Roberts, 21, of Illinois.
According to Graham, "it was found that Kaitlyn Morgan and Eric Nanney of Glen Allen, Missouri, were the last known individuals to have had contact with Brianna. The Bollinger County Sheriff's Office was aware of that information due to responding to a dispute at Kaitlyn and Eric's residence involving all three individuals on Wednesday, October 13th, 2021. Once that information was determined, Investigators with the Bollinger County Sheriff's Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control conducted interviews with Kaitlyn, Eric, and Eric's father, Ricky Nanney."
The interviews allegedly revealed Roberts had been shot and stabbed multiple times Wednesday. Graham also said Roberts' limbs had been removed. An autopsy is set for Monday.
Charges the three are facing:
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.