2nd suspect arrested in BoCo shooting

Christian Knotts, 18, of Jackson was taken into custody at approximately 8 p.m. Monday, June 12, in Cape Girardeau County by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office and Bollinger County Sheriff's Office, according to a release posted on social media by Bollinger County Sheriff Casey Graham.

Knotts had been wanted in connection with a Bollinger County shooting.

Arrested earlier in connection with the shooting was Levi Fortner, 24, of Cape Girardeau. Bollinger County Sheriff's Office and Stoddard County Sheriff's Office arrested Fortner without incident at approximately 11:09 p.m. Thursday, June 8, in Stoddard County, Graham said.