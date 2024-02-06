All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 14, 2023

2nd suspect arrested in BoCo shooting

Christian Knotts, 18, of Jackson was taken into custody at approximately 8 p.m. Monday, June 12, in Cape Girardeau County by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office and Bollinger County Sheriff's Office, according to a release posted on social media by Bollinger County Sheriff Casey Graham...

Banner Press
Christian Knotts
Christian Knotts

Christian Knotts, 18, of Jackson was taken into custody at approximately 8 p.m. Monday, June 12, in Cape Girardeau County by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office and Bollinger County Sheriff's Office, according to a release posted on social media by Bollinger County Sheriff Casey Graham.

Knotts had been wanted in connection with a Bollinger County shooting.

Arrested earlier in connection with the shooting was Levi Fortner, 24, of Cape Girardeau. Bollinger County Sheriff's Office and Stoddard County Sheriff's Office arrested Fortner without incident at approximately 11:09 p.m. Thursday, June 8, in Stoddard County, Graham said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The men are suspects in a shooting on Highway 34 East in Bollinger County. The shooting occurred June 5.

The arrest warrants list charges of first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.

Levi Fortner
Levi Fortner
Levi Fortner
Levi Fortner
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO studen...
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, chari...
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Frid...
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living bo...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 9
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
Jackson chamber presents future plans at Partner Appreciation Luncheon
NewsOct. 9
Jackson chamber presents future plans at Partner Appreciation Luncheon
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape schools face to protect students
NewsOct. 9
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape schools face to protect students
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says at city board meeting
NewsOct. 8
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says at city board meeting
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
NewsOct. 8
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy