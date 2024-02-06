2nd person says killing suspect faked working for TV show

O'FALLON, Mo. -- A second person has come forward to say a woman accused of killing a man she lured to her suburban St. Louis home by pretending to be a "Dateline" producer tried the same story with him.

It's the latest twist in a case involving Pamela Hupp, who authorities said killed a man she found at random in an effort to incriminate another man involved in a previous murder case in which Hupp was a key witness.

Brent Charlton told reporters someone matching Hupp's description used the producer story Aug. 10, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Authorities won't comment on Charlton's claim, citing the ongoing investigation, but he is listed as a witness in charging documents against Hupp.

Charlton is the second person to make such claims. Prosecutors said previously a woman reported she was offered $1,000 to help the purported producer but backed out when the stranger couldn't produce credentials. Because of her safety concerns, the Post-Dispatch is not identifying the woman or where she lives. Authorities say surveillance footage from a camera on the woman's home captured a license plate that matched Hupp's.